Sioux City, formerly Akron, Iowa
Daryl Siebens, 81, of Sioux City, formerly Akron, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, at his home.
Service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron. Burial will be prior to funeral service in Riverside Cemetery at Akron. Visitation with the family present will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
Daryl Jay Siebens was born in Akron, Iowa, on Aug. 13, 1937, to John and Caryl (McCorkell) Siebens. He graduated from Akron High School in 1955 and from South Dakota State University in 1959 with an Agricultural Engineering degree. Daryl was an officer in the United States Air Force. He was stationed at Columbus Air Force Base in Columbus, Miss., when he met and married Claire McWilliams of Franklin, Mass., who was also an officer in the United States Air Force.
Daryl and Claire made their home in Akron, where Daryl farmed the family farm. He also worked for John Deere and taught Farm Management at West Iowa Tech in Sioux City. Daryl served on many councils and boards including Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron, the Chicago Lutheran School of Theology, the Growmark Board, Plymouth County Farm Bureau, and the Iowa Farm Bureau where he also served as Vice President for several years. He also volunteered for the American Red Cross.
After retirement, Daryl and Claire spent 14 years residing six months every year in Homosassa, Fla., where they met many dear friends with whom they enjoyed going to festivals with and getting together to play cards. Daryl enjoyed golf league, bridge club, and coffee with long-time friends. Daryl was gifted at engaging others in conversation and challenging them to think analytically. He was always reminding others to "be kind," as his mother had taught him.
Daryl is survived by his wife of 57 years, Claire (McWilliams) Siebens of Sioux City; his children, Daryl "Jay" (Sue) Siebens Jr., of Midland, Texas, and Allison (Troy Henry) Siebens of Sioux City; grandchildren, Elodie, Savannah, Hayden, Claire, Elizabeth (Travis) and Austin; one great-granddaughter, PennyLane; his sister, Norma (Ron) Wendt of Akron; siblings in-law, Marie (Bernard) Mullaney, Karen McWilliams and Ann McWilliams, all of Massachusetts; sister-in-law, Donna Whitaker of Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
Daryl is preceded in death by his parents, John and Caryl Siebens; son, Christopher James Siebens; brother, Phillip Whitaker; sister, Virginia (Buzz) Leekley; father and mother-in-law, Ambrose and Marguerite McWilliams; and brother-in-law, Charles McWilliams.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Hospice of Siouxland or Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron.