Dave Huston

Ponca, Neb.

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Dave Huston, 65, of Ponca on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at MercyOne Hospital in Sioux City.

The funeral Mass celebrating Dave's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 12, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Ponca, with Fr. Jim Kramper presiding. Visitation with the family present will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, also at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. The prayer service with Fr. Andy Sohm presiding will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday evening. Following the funeral luncheon on Monday, an inurnment service will take place at St. Anne's Cemetery, one mile east of Dixon, Neb. Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.meyerbroshcapels.com.

David Lee Huston was born Nov. 23, 1957 to Lealdes and Phyllis (Barnes) Huston in Central City, Neb. He grew up on a farm near Clarks, Neb., and graduated from Clarks High School in 1976. He received his teaching degree in science from Midland Lutheran College in 1980 and later went back to earn his business administration degree from Midland in 1992. He won several medals for track and cross country in high school and college.

He married Lorraine Garvin on Oct. 9, 1992, in Fremont, Neb. The couple lived in Fremont until they moved to Ponca in 1993.

Dave's teaching career of over 30 years started in Ord, Neb., and continued with teaching and coaching in Homer, Ponca, and Creighton high schools. He taught junior high and high school science courses and probably liked teaching Chemistry and Physics the best. His favorite science trick to show his students was punching a drinking straw through a raw potato. He was a basketball coach, a golf coach, a cross country coach and a track coach.

Dave loved golfing, hunting, playing with his dog, and being around family and friends. He especially loved talking about golf with anyone willing to listen. His nieces and nephews were very important to him.

Dave is survived by his wife Lorrie of Ponca; sister Claudia (Allen) Gaibler of Central City; sister Barb (Bob) Parker of Topeka, Kan.; brother Chris (Pat) Huston of Clarks; brother Todd Huston of Central City; mother-in-law Mary Garvin of Dixon; brother-in-law Tim (Sharon) Garvin of Wayne, Neb.; brother-in-law Kevin Garvin of Dixon; sister-in-law Cindy Vacha of Columbus, Neb.; nieces and nephews Josh Gaibler, Teri McKinzie, Amanda Satorie, Rebecca LaFontaine, Aaron Huston, Chelsea Huston, Dan Huston, Brady Garvin, Heidi Garvin, Michael Vacha, and Bryan Vacha; and 13 great-nieces and -nephews.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents Lee and Phyllis Huston; infant sister Linda Huston; father-in-law Bill Garvin; and brother-in-law Carroll Vacha.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Dave's nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Ponca Community Education Foundation (PCEF) PO Box 568, Ponca, NE 68770.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to the Ponca Rescue Squad and the MercyOne Hospital Intensive Care Unit staff for their extraordinary care and compassion.