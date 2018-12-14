Sioux City
David Alan Coenen, 41, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at a local hospital.
Per his wishes, the body will be cremated. Services will be held in the spring. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
David was born on Dec. 15, 1976, in Sioux City, to Albert and Faye (Adams) Coenen. He attended South Sioux City schools.
He enjoyed reading and was very interested in world events. David's joy in life was to give service to others; surpassing expectations and ignoring his limitations. He was always there to lend a helping hand.
Survivors include his mother, Faye Coenen of Jackson, Neb; his life partner, Vicky Adolphson and her granddaughter, Alani Grosvenor; his brother, Mitch Coenen; sister-in-law, Steph; nephews, Alex and Chris; and his uncle, Wayne Adams, all of Sioux City.
David was preceded in death by his grandparents; and his father, Albert Coenen.
David was involved in a life-threatening accident on Aug. 13, 2004 and thanks to the wonderful Dakota City rescue team, the Sioux City Mercy Trauma personnel, and the medical team at Omaha's Nebraska Medical Center, we were blessed to have him for 14 more years. For that, we are truly grateful. Thank you all. Rest in peace, Davy.