Sioux City
David B. Riley, 47, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Sioux City.
A funeral mass will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sioux City, with Father Terry Roder officiating. Music selections will include “Here I Am Lord,” “On Eagle’s Wings,” “You Are Mine,” “Song of Farewell,” and “How Great Thou Art,” with Wendy Johnston as cantor and Marlene Hulimen as organist. Visitation with family present will be 10 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at the church. Honorary bearers are David’s family and friends. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa.
David Beaudine Riley was born on July 3, 1972, in Sioux City, to Michael and Linda (Wilder) Riley. He graduated from Maple Valley High School in Mapleton, Iowa, in 1990. He was very active in sports throughout his time in school, where he participated in football, baseball, and wrestling.
You have free articles remaining.
After high school, he worked in construction. In 1996, he began working at Dakotaland Autoglass in Sioux City in sales and management, and had been there for the past 23 years. He took great pride in his job and made several close friends there.
Dave was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sioux City. He coached and volunteered for Westside Connection and Westside Little League. He had been an avid racecar driver since 1994. He enjoyed supporting and helping his fellow drivers and mentoring by wanting them to be successful in their sport. Dave was known for his contagious smile and made friends with most people he met. He treasured his close relationships that he formed with body shops locally and regionally. He also loved watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and Iowa Hawkeyes.
David and Brenda met on April 23, 1994, in Rodney, Iowa, and she was the love of his life of 25 years, and Chance was his pride and joy.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Beacom of Sioux City; son, Chance Riley of Sioux City; father, Michael (Lois) Riley of Mapleton, Iowa; mother, Linda Fernandez of Sioux City; siblings, Mike (Kim) Storm of Sioux City, Shawntel Boock of Onawa, Barry (Angie) Dean of Edgerton, Wis., Brian (Nancy) Dean of Quimby, Iowa, and Bonnie (Galen) Bollig of Smithland, Iowa; mother-in-law, Bette Beacom of Sioux City; brother-in-law, Brian Beacom of Sioux City; sister-in-law, Becky (Bob) Johnson of Sioux City; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Morris and Judy Riley; maternal grandparents, James Wilder and John and Lillian Orr; his father-in-law Bill Beacom and several other relatives.