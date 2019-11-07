Sioux City

David B. Riley, 47, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Sioux City.

A funeral mass will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sioux City, with Father Terry Roder officiating. Music selections will include “Here I Am Lord,” “On Eagle’s Wings,” “You Are Mine,” “Song of Farewell,” and “How Great Thou Art,” with Wendy Johnston as cantor and Marlene Hulimen as organist. Visitation with family present will be 10 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at the church. Honorary bearers are David’s family and friends. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa.

David Beaudine Riley was born on July 3, 1972, in Sioux City, to Michael and Linda (Wilder) Riley. He graduated from Maple Valley High School in Mapleton, Iowa, in 1990. He was very active in sports throughout his time in school, where he participated in football, baseball, and wrestling.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

After high school, he worked in construction. In 1996, he began working at Dakotaland Autoglass in Sioux City in sales and management, and had been there for the past 23 years. He took great pride in his job and made several close friends there.