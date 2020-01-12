David Block Winkel

David enjoyed playing golf. He played for Heelan during high school and later, for Briar Cliff College. He enjoyed snowmobiling with his wife, Paula. He also liked riding motorcycles with his brothers. He enjoyed using his German and Latin language skills.

In the last years of his life, he was cared for by his son, Daniel Winkel and his family.

Survivors include nine children and spouses, Pamela and Lonnie Matthes of Wayne, Neb., David Paul and Audrey Winkel of Elk Point, S.D., Norman Winkel of Sioux City, Daniel and Jaime Winkel of Sioux City, Derek and Angel Winkel of Sioux City, Beth and Bryce Berg of West Des Moines, Iowa, Christopher and Teri Winkel of Sioux City, Amy Winkel-Larison and Shawn Larison of Kansas City, Mo., and Megan and Charlie Sharp of Pine Grove, Calif.; brothers, Daniel P. and Carolyn of Omaha, D. Steven and Nancy of Overland Park, Kan., and Mark Winkel of Sioux City; sisters, Mary Dianne of Sioux City, Ellen M and Anatoli Polewik of Huxley, Iowa, Susan E. and Douglas Boden of Sioux City, and Carole Ann and David E. Harmon of Grand Island, Neb.; 24 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Paula; a son, Jeffrey; his parents, David and Carole Winkel; and a brother, Dick Winkel.

Memorials in his name may be directed to St. Boniface Catholic Church.

