Sioux City
David Block Winkel, 78, of Sioux City, passed away at his son, Daniel’s house on Jan. 10, 2020, with his family at his side.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Sioux City. Private family burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, with a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
David was born July 30, 1941, in Sioux City, the oldest child of David Winkel and Carole L (Block) Winkel. He attended St. Boniface grade school and St. Joseph’s Seminary. He graduated from Heelan Catholic High School in 1959.
David married Paula Marion Dutton on Dec. 7, 1963, at St. Boniface Church in Sioux City. David attended the University of South Dakota, the University of Iowa and later graduated magna cum laude from Briar Cliff College in May of 1981.
David worked at Brower Construction for many years as an asphalt plant operator, commercial work manager, and project manager. He also worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Siouxland Scale Service.
You have free articles remaining.
David and his wife were active in the Sioux City Jaycees. David served as vice president of the Jaycees in 1972. He was also active in Sioux City Business Leaders organization.
David enjoyed playing golf. He played for Heelan during high school and later, for Briar Cliff College. He enjoyed snowmobiling with his wife, Paula. He also liked riding motorcycles with his brothers. He enjoyed using his German and Latin language skills.
In the last years of his life, he was cared for by his son, Daniel Winkel and his family.
Survivors include nine children and spouses, Pamela and Lonnie Matthes of Wayne, Neb., David Paul and Audrey Winkel of Elk Point, S.D., Norman Winkel of Sioux City, Daniel and Jaime Winkel of Sioux City, Derek and Angel Winkel of Sioux City, Beth and Bryce Berg of West Des Moines, Iowa, Christopher and Teri Winkel of Sioux City, Amy Winkel-Larison and Shawn Larison of Kansas City, Mo., and Megan and Charlie Sharp of Pine Grove, Calif.; brothers, Daniel P. and Carolyn of Omaha, D. Steven and Nancy of Overland Park, Kan., and Mark Winkel of Sioux City; sisters, Mary Dianne of Sioux City, Ellen M and Anatoli Polewik of Huxley, Iowa, Susan E. and Douglas Boden of Sioux City, and Carole Ann and David E. Harmon of Grand Island, Neb.; 24 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Paula; a son, Jeffrey; his parents, David and Carole Winkel; and a brother, Dick Winkel.
Memorials in his name may be directed to St. Boniface Catholic Church.