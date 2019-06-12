Sioux City
David Charles Baird, 67, of Sioux City, passed away on May 13, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital surrounded by family.
A celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, 6200 Morningside Ave. Visitation with the family will be 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
He was born on Aug. 12, 1951, to the late Charles and Margaret (Sue) Baird. Dave was a swim coach for more than 25 years in several states at many skill levels. His passion for swimming was contagious and was transformative for many young athletes. He was happily married to Jeanne for nearly 21 years.
Dave had many passions in life and rarely, if ever, met a stranger. He had an outgoing personality that was the source of many friendships. He loved his family, coaching swimming, his dogs, and his beloved Steelers.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanne; his sons, David (Audra) Wiant, and Josh (Heather) Wiant; daughter, Becci (Vince) Meza; a stepson, Josh Sweeney; his siblings, Jimmy (Betty) Baird, Kathy (Ralph) Cora, Ken Baird, Maureen Aratari (Ed Longbottom), and Steve (Jill) Baird; grandchildren, Austin and Anissa Wiant, Vinnie, Molly and Toby Meza, and Dayton and Memphis Wiant; many nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by his brother, Kevin; his sister, Gail; and former spouse, Bobbi Baird.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established to benefit the Siouxland Humane Society.