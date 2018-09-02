Ponca, Neb.
David C. "Dave" Harder, 82, of Ponca, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Ponca. Burial will be in the Ponca Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will begin at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr Funeral Home in Ponca.
Dave was born on July 13, 1936, at the Ponca Hospital in Ponca, the son of Rudolph and Margaret (Weber) Harder. He attended rural School District #13, then Ponca High School. As a boy, Dave found and raised a newborn raccoon (Coonie) until he was old and grey. Coonie rode on the tractor with him and spent hours on Dave’s shoulder. He joined the U.S. Army in July 1956 and was stationed in Ft. Hood, Texas and Korea.
Dave married Karen Havranek on May 26, 1960, in Ponca. They were blessed with two children, a son, Greg and a daughter, Marni. He farmed with his dad for many years and worked as a mechanic for Adams Chevrolet, Verzani Chevrolet and for Knerl Ford in Ponca for 38 years. He also worked for many years as a salesman at Quality Motors in Vermillion, S.D.
Dave loved spending time with the loves of his life, grandsons, Colt Harder and Andrew Brinkmann. He enjoyed cars, restored several cars and pickups, and owned many, many new and used cars. He also loved music, dancing, and playing a good game of cards.
He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, a local card club, and was a past member of PACC and Knights of Columbus. He helped with the Nifty Fifty’s Car Show for many years and put 1,500 miles on his car distributing flyers one year. He also taught Powder Puff mechanics classes for women.
Left to mourn his passing are his wife, Karen Harder of Ponca; children, Greg (Kelly) Harder of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Marni (Steve) Brinkmann of Ponca; grandsons, Colt Harder and Andrew Brinkmann; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudolph and Margaret Harder; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Bonnie (Dick) Harison and JoAnne (Paul) Rahn.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for designations to be made at a later time.