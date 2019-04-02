Smithland, Iowa
David C. Mead, 72, of Smithland, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, at Horn Memorial Hospital in Ida Grove, Iowa.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Smithland United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Karen Handke officiating. Burial will be in Little Sioux Township Cemetery, with military rites. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel in Sioux City. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
David Clark Mead, the son of Clark and Helen L. (Daniels) Mead, was born Saturday, April 6, 1946, near Smithland. He grew up and attended school in Smithland. On Oct. 13, 1965, David enlisted in the U.S. Army and served until his honorable discharge on Oct. 11, 1968.
After serving in the military, David was united in marriage to Linda Louise Taylor on Nov. 9, 1968, in Broken Arrow, Okla. This union was blessed with three sons, Scott, Brad and Allen. The family made their home in the Smithland area. David worked at Wilson Trailer and took night classes to become a welder. He worked for Westendorf Manufacturing for 35-plus years until retiring.
David enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking and fixing vehicles. Above all, he enjoyed helping his children and grandkids. David was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; three sons, Scott (Stacey) Mead, Brad Mead and Allen (Jessica) Mead; special adopted son, Tim (Deanna) Skidmore; grandchildren, Chris, Jeff (Breanne), Austin (Brittany), Noah, Dylan, Hailey, Hunter, James and Taylor; great-grandchildren, Libby and Phoenix; one brother, Dick (Carmen) Mead; two sisters, Sarah Ulven and Carol (Donnie) Larson; other relatives; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law, Lisa Mead; one sister, Patricia (Robert) Moon; and a brother-in-law, Chuck Ulven.