Le Mars, Iowa
David C. Pigg, 67, of Le Mars, passed away Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital following a brief battle with cancer.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. John's Lutheran Church in Le Mars. The Rev. Chris Meier will officiate. Burial will be in Memorial Cemetery, Le Mars. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. today, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Visitation will resume 9:30 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
David Clair Pigg was born on Aug. 11, 1951, in Sioux City, to Clair and Darlene (Kautz) Pigg. He was raised in Homer, Neb. and attended Homer High School. His first job was with IBP in the shipping department, a position he held for 13 years.
David and Margaret Hamann were united in marriage on Nov. 4, 1972, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Le Mars. Following his job at IBP, David became on owner/operator of an over-the-road semi. He saw all 48 continental United States. He worked closely with Te Slaa Trucking in Hull, Iowa. David was still driving when he was diagnosed with cancer in October 2018.
He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. David could often be found tinkering in his garage or watching old movies. He enjoyed outdoor decorating, especially for Christmas. He loved to tease his granddaughters and nieces and nephews. When he was home, he never missed a family event.
David will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Margie Pigg of Le Mars; two sons, Robert "Bobbie" Pigg of Sioux City, and Troy Cooke and his wife, Jennifer of Sioux City; granddaughters, Allie and Katie Cooke of Sioux City; a sister, Linda Rager of Mankato, Minn.; a brother, Scott Pigg and his wife, Barbara of Laurel, Neb.; a sister-in-law, Bernita Pigg of Laurel; his mother-in-law, Jolene Hamann of Le Mars; and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Joy and Denny Tooker of Orange City, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Kent Pigg; father-in-law, Fritz Hamman; and a sister-in-law, Mary Beach.