David C. Whitlock

Sioux City

David C. Whitlock 34, died Wednesday May 31, 2023, after struggling with a meth addiction. Although his death was unexpected, his family feared for years that this disease would ultimately take his life.

Please join his family for a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6, at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, located at 4125 Orleans Ave. This will be officiated by Gene Stockton. A visitation will begin an hour prior, at 10 a.m. A private burial will be held in the future.

David was born on Jan. 23, 1989, in Sioux City to Pat and Patty Whitlock in the Greenville area, where he lived his entire life. David may have wanted people to believe that he attended the school of hard knocks, but David did, indeed, attend East High in Sioux City. David had a childhood filled with fishing, hunting, and camping adventures. He continued those passions throughout his adult life and his sturgeon was definitely bigger than Britta's.

David was a very hard worker and had spent the last almost two years working as a welder at Transco Railway Products. He held a variety of welding and construction jobs throughout his adult life.

David had an infectious smile and a playful spirit. He was the best uncle to his numerous nephews and was a natural with children. He had one beautiful daughter named Elizabeth, whom he absolutely adored and loved. David's immediate family will be waiting with open arms to share stories of her father when she is able to hear them.

It is impossible to capture someone in a couple of paragraphs. David had his struggles with addiction, but he always maintained a good heart with deep-rooted morals. He was willing to help those who needed it and was very affable. David was the best version of himself he could be the last two years. He was capable of greater things in his short life and will always be remembered for his loving qualities.

David is survived by his mother, Patty Whitlock; daughter, Elizabeth; dog, Zeus; siblings Tiffany (Chad) Huss, Jenni (Jeff) Perera, Dan (Kaitlin) Whitlock, Britta (Gerred) Whitlock; aunts and uncles Bob (Cathy), Kay (Don), Donald, Dennis, Lori, Tim, Jamey; and nephews, Aiden, Brennan, Austin, Conner, Parker, Dekeyn, Wyatt, and Howie.

He was preceded in death by his father, Pat Whitlock; dog, Primo; grandparents, Boyd and Florence Skarin, Donald and Wanetta Whitlock; and infant brother Patrick.

David's family takes comfort knowing that he is now surrounded by light, free from the darkness that had chased him throughout his adult life. To those who may be quick to judge David and the way his life on earth ended, he was still our son, brother, uncle, nephew, and friend; we would have given anything for him to see that light while he was still alive.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, know that every minute can bring a fresh start. The families that have lost a loved one to these demons are praying and rooting for you. We believe that it is never too late.