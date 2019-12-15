Sugarland, Texas, formerly Sioux City

David D. Clark, 53, of Sugarland, formerly Sioux City, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.

David Darren was born Jan. 11, 1966, to Harold and Phyllis Clark in Sioux City.

He lived in South Sioux City until he moved to Minnesota, where he lived for a number of years. That is where he met the love of his life, Dawn. They moved to Texas, where he worked in the social service field.

David is survived by his wife, Dawn Clark and son, Arye, both of Sugarland; mother, Phyllis Clark of Sergeant Bluff; brothers, Ken (Deb) Clark, Jeff Clark, Alan (Cathy) Clark and their daughter, Elizabeth Clark, all of Sioux City; and mother-in-law, Kimberly O'Brien of Houston.

He is preceded in death by his father, Harold Clark.