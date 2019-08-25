Jocotopec, Mexico, formerly Moville, Iowa
David "Dave" Arthur Hennings, 71, of Jocotopec, Mexico, formerly Moville, passed away on July 14, 2019, with friends by his side.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the First Baptist Church in Climbing Hill, Iowa. Interment of David's cremains will follow in West Fork Cemetery. Family members will be present to visit before the service, and a luncheon will follow the service.
Born Sept. 3, 1947, to Arthur Hennings and Alma (Hill) Hennings, David grew up on the family farm south of Moville in rural Woodbury County. He lived most of his life in Omaha, and Las Vegas, Nev., before retiring to Jocotopec.
David enjoyed riding his motorcycle, cooking, gardening, playing cards, and long conversations.
He is survived by five sons and their families, Mark and son, Dawson of Sussex, Wis.; Brian and Kelly, children, Lexis and Ty of Lisbon, Wis.; Eric and Heather, children, Dillon and Kaitlyn of Lawton, Iowa; Jason of Omaha; and Scott and Melissa, children, Kolbe and Aubree of Omaha. David is also survived by his sister, Marilyn Erps of Plymouth, Mich.; and brother, Donald and Carole of Moville, Iowa.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Alma; and two infant brothers, Larry and Alvin.
