David Duane Mathers

Correctionville, Iowa

David Duane Mathers, 70, of Correctionville, passed away after a short battle with cancer on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at a local hospital.

A celebration of his life will be planned at a later date after restrictions due to COVID-19 have been lifted. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com

David was born on Feb. 17, 1950, by Meridan, Iowa, as the fourth of what would be 11 children to Wayne and Norma (Fitch) Mathers. He attended school in Correctionville, graduating from Eastwood High School in 1968. He started working for Sulzbach Construction immediately following graduation.

On June 12, 1969, he married Patsy Conover, and to this union three children were born. He worked for Lars Ludvigson and Anderson Construction before starting Mathers Construction Company in 1974 and was later joined by brothers Steve and Mark. He worked alongside his brother Mark until his diagnosis in October.