David Duane Mathers
Correctionville, Iowa
David Duane Mathers, 70, of Correctionville, passed away after a short battle with cancer on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at a local hospital.
A celebration of his life will be planned at a later date after restrictions due to COVID-19 have been lifted. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com
David was born on Feb. 17, 1950, by Meridan, Iowa, as the fourth of what would be 11 children to Wayne and Norma (Fitch) Mathers. He attended school in Correctionville, graduating from Eastwood High School in 1968. He started working for Sulzbach Construction immediately following graduation.
On June 12, 1969, he married Patsy Conover, and to this union three children were born. He worked for Lars Ludvigson and Anderson Construction before starting Mathers Construction Company in 1974 and was later joined by brothers Steve and Mark. He worked alongside his brother Mark until his diagnosis in October.
David was an avid fan of music and played the guitar by ear. In high school he led a band called "David and the Disciples" and later helped form "The Mathers Brothers Band" with brothers Steve, Bruce, and Brian. His hobbies included tractor pulling, fishing, playing cribbage and euchre, riding motorcycles, and teasing his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy; son, Matthew (Jeni) Mathers of Ankeny, Iowa; daughter, Marlo Mathers of Cushing, Iowa; six grandchildren, Trey (Gena) Mathers, Jacie (Justin) Pyle, Collin Mathers, Lauren (JD Lau) Jepsen, Madelyn Jepsen, and Cory Jepsen; three great-grandchildren, Paisyn and Kade Pyle, and Alayna Lau; siblings, Sandra (Tom) Volkert, Loretta Hansen, Susan (Robert) Mohr, Nancy Mathers (Jim Morgan), Bruce (Dyane) Mathers, Mark (Carla) Mathers, Brian Mathers (Jose Huerta), Kim Mathers, and Kristin Mathers (Randy Hansen); sisters-in-law, Gwen Mathers, Vicki Dixon, and Tammie (Jim) Gray; brother-in-law, Dennis Conover; numerous nieces and nephews, and extended family members.
David was preceded in death by his son, Nicklas; parents, Wayne Mathers and Norma Mathers; brother, Steve Mathers; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Forrest Conover and EmmaJean Conover Schwarz.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.