David Dunagan

David 'Darrel' Dunagan

Mesa, Ariz., formerly Sergeant Bluff

David “Darrel” Dunagan, 87, of Mesa, Ariz., formerly of Sergeant Bluff, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Silver Creek Inn Memory Care in Mesa.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the American Legion in Sergeant Bluff. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Social distancing measures will be followed; please bring and wear a mask.

Darrel was born March 7, 1933, in Lake Township, Iowa, to John E and Jane (Baker) Dunagan. He graduated from Sloan High School and served in the Army during the Korean War. He married Mary Olson, and they had four children. They divorced, and he later married Nola Jane Coe.

Darrel lived in Sloan and Sergeant Bluff most of his life. He owned a grocery store and a car wash in Sloan. He moved to Sergeant Bluff in 1958 and worked at Ralston Purina for 12 years and was a rural mail carrier for over 20 years.