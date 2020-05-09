× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

David E. Niggeling

Torrance, Calif., formerly Remsen, Iowa

David E. Niggeling, 76, of Torrance, formerly of Remsen, passed away after a short battle with cancer Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Happy Siesta Health Care Center in Remsen.

Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen, with the Rev. William McCarthy officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, with military rites conducted by V.F.W. Post 3328 and American Legion Post 220 of Remsen. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, viewing with no family present and limited to 10 people at a time, will be 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent online to www.fischfh.com.

David was born on Sept. 19, 1943, in Le Mars, Iowa, to Tom and Hazel (Oberman) Niggeling. He was raised in Remsen and attended St. Mary's Catholic School, graduating in 1961. He then served in the U.S. Navy from Sept. 15, 1961 to Sept. 9, 1964 and served on the USS Princeton. He was then transferred to the US Navy Reserves until Sept. 14, 1967. Dave then began working at Common Marketing Distribution in Bellflower, Calif. He later worked for Swift Trucking in both Long Beach, and Torrance, Calif.