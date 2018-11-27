Sioux City
David E. Smith, 71, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at his residence.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
David was born on Oct. 17, 1947, in Sioux City, to John and Iona (Bohlman) Smith. He graduated from Leeds High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1967. He served in Vietnam and was honorably discharged in 1970.
David was united in marriage to Karen Nielsen on March 1, 1969, in South Sioux City. She preceded him in death on Aug. 7, 1992. David lived his entire life in Sioux City and worked as a mechanic for the City of Sioux City for 39 years.
David enjoyed listening to country music, drinking beer and sitting outside in the sunshine. He was very social and spent lots of time with family and friends. He would walk the halls of St. Luke's Hospital daily to socialize.
Those left to honor his memory include his daughter, Kimmerly (Michael) Ingram of Sioux City; grandson, Nathon Smith; two great-grandchildren, Landon and Jackson; brothers, Paul (Judy) of Westminster, S.C., John (Sandy) of South Sioux City, Fred (Karen) of Ft. Worth, Texas, Tim (Elaine) of Sioux City, and Ed (special friend, Diane) of Sioux City; and best friend and former brother-in-law, Rick Andersen of Sioux City.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Karen; son, David; and brother, Ken Smith.