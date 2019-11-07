Sergeant Bluff
David Earl Wax, 61, of Sergeant Bluff, passed away suddenly at his home on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
A celebration of life party will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Sergeant Bluff Fire Station. A private burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.
David was born on Jan. 16, 1958, in Sioux City, to John and Norma (Moltsau) Wax. He graduated from Sergeant Bluff High School in 1976. David married the love of his life, Jody Baker, on Oct. 20, 1979, and they recently celebrated their 40th anniversary. He became the proud father of his daughter, Michael, on Oct. 20, 1980, and his son, Alex, on Nov. 14, 1982.
David’s work career began as a welder at Wilson Trailer. He was a boilermaker with the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Iron Ship Builders, Blacksmiths, Forgers and Helpers Local Lodge No. 83. David worked for Verizon for more than three decades, including work for Sioux Valley Communications, Long Lines, MCI and World Comm. He later worked at Palmer Candy, Mobren and Seaboard Triumph Foods.
David joined the Sergeant Bluff Volunteer Fire Department at the age of 18 in 1976 and served a total of 34 1/2 years. In addition to being a firefighter and EMT, he was a training officer for four years, Fire Chief for two years, which included the crash of Flight 232, a safety officer for three years and a lieutenant for four years. David’s last act of public service was as an organ donor.
He is survived by his wife, Jody, and his daughter, Michael, all of Sergeant Bluff; his son, Alex (Amy) of Burlington, Iowa; his father, John Wax (Glenda Moriarty); his mother, Norma Byers; his father- and mother-in-law, Otis and Maria Baker III, and his sister, Brenda Smith, all of Sergeant Bluff; seven grandchildren, Roman Rush, Temprence Brubaker, Iyana and Victoria Murillo, and Kierstin, Neviah and Hadley Wax; his brothers-in-law, Tim (Kim) Baker of Westminster, S.C., and Chris Baker of Kansas City, Mo.; his sisters-in-law, Karen (Rick) Jackson of Hornick, Iowa, and Susan Taylor of Cordova, Tenn.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
David was preceded in death by his grandparents, Tracey and Clarence Moltsau and Lois and Earl Wax; his grandparents-in-law, Albert and Florence Gray and Otis and Maxine Baker, Jr.; his stepfather, Dr. Paul Byers; his brother-in-law, Scott Smith Sr.; as well as his Great Danes, Zeus, Zane and Zar.