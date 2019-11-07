Sergeant Bluff

David Earl Wax, 61, of Sergeant Bluff, passed away suddenly at his home on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.

A celebration of life party will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Sergeant Bluff Fire Station. A private burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

David was born on Jan. 16, 1958, in Sioux City, to John and Norma (Moltsau) Wax. He graduated from Sergeant Bluff High School in 1976. David married the love of his life, Jody Baker, on Oct. 20, 1979, and they recently celebrated their 40th anniversary. He became the proud father of his daughter, Michael, on Oct. 20, 1980, and his son, Alex, on Nov. 14, 1982.

David’s work career began as a welder at Wilson Trailer. He was a boilermaker with the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Iron Ship Builders, Blacksmiths, Forgers and Helpers Local Lodge No. 83. David worked for Verizon for more than three decades, including work for Sioux Valley Communications, Long Lines, MCI and World Comm. He later worked at Palmer Candy, Mobren and Seaboard Triumph Foods.