Sloan, Iowa

60, died Saturday, March 30, 2019. Memorial service: April 5 at 10 a.m., Community Church of Christ, Sloan. Burial: Sloan Cemetery, with military rites. Visitation: April 5 at 9 a.m., at the church. Rush Family Care Service, Onawa, Iowa.

the life of: David Harold Nelson
