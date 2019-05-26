Sioux City
David J. Buehlmann, 56, of Sioux City, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Celebration of life will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 9, with a service at 2 p.m. in Riverside Park Shelter No. 4. Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel is assisting the family.
David was born on May 8, 1963, in Yankton, S.D., the son of John Herman and Helen (Lapinig) Buehlmann Jr. David married Stacey Waterland on Sept. 13, 1996, in Sioux City. David was employed as a cook at Sugar Daddy’s in North Sioux City, S.D.
In his free time, David loved to camp, fish and golf, but most of all, spend time with his family.
David is survived by his wife, Stacey of Sioux City; son, John Ayala of Euless, Texas; daughter, Britani and Alejandro Rodriguez of South Sioux City; brothers, James and Michelle Buehlmann of Independence, Mo., and John Buehlmann of Minneapolis, Minn.; sisters, Lorna Martin of Sioux City, Rose and Roberto Castaneda of Sioux City, Doriand Edward Buehlmann-Scott of Oklahoma City, Okla., and Angie Maresch of Sioux City; three grandsons; and several nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Phoebe Buehlmann; and brother-in-law, Wes Martin.