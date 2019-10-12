David J. LaFleur

Sioux City
David Jerome LaFleur, 88, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at a local care center.
Service will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Sioux City, with the Rev. Peter Nguyen officiating. Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery at Jefferson, S.D. Visitation with the family present will be 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, with a vigil service at 6 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
David was born on July 9, 1931, in Jefferson, S.D., to Joseph and Marian (Bernard) LaFleur. He was employed in the meat-packing industry his entire career and was a true innovator of operational excellence while working for several companies including IBP, MBPXL, and John Morrell. David was named President of Missouri Beef Packers in 1972. He facilitated a buyout of Excel Packing in Wichita, Kan., before negotiating a merger with Cargill Industries, becoming a meat-packing giant with processing plants in Missouri, Texas, Idaho, and Kansas. He was instrumental in helping transition meat packing from cattle slaughtering and shipments of carcasses to further processors, to onsite processing of cattle primals and vacuum packaging to implement boneless boxed beef to retail and food service companies world-wide.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was an excellent card player, playing cribbage and gin with family and friends.
David is survived by his wife of 69 years, Ruth of Sioux City; six children, Colette (Jim) Hrabik of Omaha, Kevin (Judy) of Loveland, Colo., Pamela of Sioux City, Mary (Barry) Bird of Wichita, Kan., Joseph (Cindy) of Wichita, and David (Linda) of Avon Lake, Ohio; brother, Ray LaFleur of Elk Point, S.D.; sister, JoAnn (Doug) Faber of Phoenix, Ariz.; 17 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren.
David was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial contributions may be given to Holy Spirit Retirement Home or Holy Cross-St. Michael’s Parish in David’s memory.