Sioux City
David J. "Dave" McCarthy Sr., 77, of Sioux City, died Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, at his residence.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
David Joseph "Dave" McCarthy, the son of Lloyd and Louise (Grewe) McCarthy. was born on March 20, 1941, in Sheldon, Iowa. He graduated from high school in Sheldon in 1959.
Dave was employed at Harm's Implement as a mechanic and then for Palmer Candy for many years. He then worked for Sioux City Brick and Tile in maintenance, from which he retired. Dave's favorite part of his stay there was manufacturing parts and equipment needed in the lab.
Dave enjoyed camping and fishing. He loaded and shot black powder weapons, and in his 50s, took up skydiving.
Dave is survived by his lifetime companion, Rhonda McCarthy of Sioux City; his children, Michael Joseph (Jayne) McCarthy of North Sioux City, Tina (Byron) Loft of Sioux City, Carla (Don) McCarthy-Warneke of Marysville, Ohio, and David "D.J." McCarthy Jr. of Sioux City; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, Jack (Evelyne) McCarthy of Sheldon; and many other relatives and friends.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Skie Marie Hitzemann; four sisters; and one brother.