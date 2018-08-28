David J. McCarthy Sr. 4 hrs ago (…) Facebook Twitter Email Subscribe for 33¢ / day Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Sioux City 77, died Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Subscribe to Breaking NewsGet breaking stories sent to you as they develop * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Sign up! Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Celebrate the life of: David J. McCarthy Sr. Send Flowers Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone. Load comments Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Write your loved one's storyFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death. Submit an Obituary More Latest Local Offers Ickey Nickel Bar & Grill View our menu KFC A legendary amount of oversized sandwiches. Mac's Chevrolet Inc SHOP CLICK DRIVE - THE CONVENIENT WAY TO SHOP YOUR WAY ANYTIME More Latest Local Offers Zort's Prime Time Brunch Buffet Every Sunday! NIE Siouxland Fun Stuff for Kids Online Little Swan Lake Winery Pinotage