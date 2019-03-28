Coralville, Iowa, formerly Sutherland, Iowa
David J. Mugge, 69 of Coralville, formerly of Sutherland, passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at his home.
Private family burial will be in Liberty Township Cemetery, Calumet, Iowa. Arrangements are under the direction of Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Paullina, Iowa.
David was born on Dec. 30, 1949, the son of Clarence and Erma (Pearson) Mugge. He was raised on the family farm near Calumet. David graduated from Sutherland Community Schools in 1968. After graduation, David and his brother, Mark, moved to Denver, Colo. He got his journeyman's license and was an electrician in Colorado and Coralville.
David was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hang gliding, water skiing, snow skiing, kayaking, biking and camping.
Survivors include his sister, Susan and husband, Richard Jalas of Paullina; brother, Mark and wife, Donna Mugge of Littleton, Colo.; six nieces and nephews; aunts, Emma Pearson and Marleen Pearson of Everly, Iowa; and many cousins.