David J. Wermes

Sioux City

David J Wermes, 54, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020, at his father's home.

He was born in Sioux City on Sept. 28, 1965, to Terry and Sherry Wermes.

David was a caring and loving person who loved his family. He was outgoing and could talk with anyone. David had a fun personality and a great sense of humor. David will be missed by many.

He is survived by his children, Alisha, Dillon and Trevor Wermes; father, Terry Wermes; siblings, Danny (Kim) Wermes, Deanna (Ed) Nathan, Jerry (Stacy) Wermes, Kandy (Marty) Pottebaum and Theresa Martin; three grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

David was preceded in death by his mother, Sherry Wermes; grandparents, Clarence and Mildred Wermes; and nephew, Austin Wermes.

