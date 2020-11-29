David John Sabag

North Sioux City

David John Sabag, 87, of North Sioux City, passed away surrounded by his family on Nov. 6, 2020. “I never knew another guy who, every day, did just what he wanted to do.”

Service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

David John Sabag, also known as Junior or "DJ," was born Jan. 12, 1933, to David and Rose Sabag. He was a member of Bishop Heelan's first graduating class and lettered in baseball three times and twice in basketball as a 5'1" Junior and 5'3" Senior – "a fantastic competitor" in his own words.

David went on to play shortstop at the University of Iowa, where he graduated. He then played Class C baseball for the Yankee farm team in 1952 – Hank Aaron was his teammate in the league.