Mullen, Neb., formerly Ponca, Neb.
David LeRoy Anderson, 55, of Mullen, formerly of Ponca, passed away on March 15, 2019, at his home.
Memorial services were held on March 20, at the Sandhills Community Bible Church in Mullen. Arrangements were under the direction of Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow, Neb.
David LeRoy Anderson was born on April 6, 1963, to Robert L. and Nellie "Rusty" (Schmidt) in Sioux City. Dave graduated from Ponca High School in 1981. After graduation, Dave enlisted in the U.S. Air Guard. He later enlisted in the U.S. Navy.
He was married to Deneice Pryce. One son, Robert LeRoy, was born to this union. The family lived in several places before moving to Mullen in 1994. Dave and Deneice later divorced. Dave worked at the Mini-Mart, did plumbing and worked at the Prairie Petalar. He then purchased the Moore Redi Mix Plant in Mullen, which he has owned and operated for several years. On Oct. 23, 2015, he was united in marriage to Iryna Supenko.
Dave enjoyed hunting, fishing, and the outdoors in general, as well as animals of all kinds.
Survivors include his wife, Iryna Anderson of Mullen; his son, Robert LeRoy Anderson of Mullen; a grandson, Archer Anderson; his parents, Bob and Rusty Anderson of South Sioux City; his sister, Kimm Robertson and husband, Andy Rinner of Cincinnati. Ohio; a cousin, Jim Hey of Sioux City; aunts, Joyce (Danne) Fernau of Vernon, Texas, and Janeen (Ed) Shank of The Colony, Texas; and his mother-in-law, Nina Supenko.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; Fred and Doris Anderson and Herbert and Ione Schmidt; his father-in-law, Georgi Supenko; his aunt, Karen White; uncle, Roy and aunt Marian Postlewait; cousin, Bev Hey; and uncles, Bill and Jim Schmidt.
Memorials are suggested to the Sandhills Sharptail Shootout Hunt.