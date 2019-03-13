Sioux City
David L. Blair, 84, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at First Evangelical Free Church in Sioux City. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. with family present from 6 to 8 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m. Thursday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Dave was born on March 2, 1935, in Brunswick, Nebr., to Art and Della Rose (True) Blair. He grew up in Royal, Neb., and married Joan Good on Aug. 28, 1955, in Neligh, Neb.
Dave worked at the Plainview Creamery in Plainview, Neb., before moving to Sioux City in 1957 to work at Pilley's Creamery until that company closed. The family moved to Roselle, Ill., in 1964, where Dave took employment hanging sheetrock. In 1965, they moved back to Sioux City, where Dave worked at IBP, retiring in 1997. In retirement, Dave and Joan ran their own business, Blair Escorting, driving pilot cars for road construction.
Dave was a long time member of First Evangelical Free Church. He loved telling stories about his childhood, gardening, and feeding the birds and squirrels in his yard. Dave was always doing something to keep himself busy, and in his younger years, enjoyed repairing TVs.
Survivors include his wife, Joan of Sioux City; children, Steve (Daralyn) Blair of Monett, Mo., Colleen Blair of Sioux City, and Tammy (Doug) Schnetzer of Sioux City; brother, Jim Blair of S.D.; sister-in-laws, Myrtle Blair, Mardelle Blair, Marilyn Schutt all of Neb., and Rowena Good of Wis.; grandchildren, Kristy (Jennifer) Schnetzer, Travis (Melissa) Blair, Michael (Angela) Schnetzer, Amber (Steve) Schnetzer, Tina Blair, Heather (Jacob) Kroll; adopted grandson, Paul (Nicole) Clifton; and twenty-one great grandchildren.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents; seven siblings, Ted Blair, Millie Montgomery, Bill Blair, Velma Hupp, Beryl Gill, Jack Blair, and Margie Blair; and great granddaughter, Madison Schnetzer.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Hospice of Siouxland for the great care that they provided to Dave.
Memorials may be made in Dave's name to Hospice of Siouxland or First Evangelical Free Church.