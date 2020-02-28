David L. Johnson

Bronson, Iowa

David Lee Johnson, 62, of Bronson, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at his home near Bronson.

Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. James United Methodist Church in Sioux City. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

David was born on July 6, 1957, in Sioux City, the son of Lloyd and Nancy (Lyons) Johnson. He grew up in the Bronson area, graduating from Lawton-Bronson High School in 1975.

Dave married Shirley Marsh in 1977. They made their home on the farm near Bronson. Over the years, Dave worked in the cooling and heating industry in the Siouxland area.

Dave enjoyed music. He was a techie guy who liked his electronics. He was also into trivia.

Survivors include his spouse, Shirley Johnson; two children, Andrew (Becca) Johnson of Des Moines, and Erin (Max) Davis of Ankeny, Iowa; five grandchildren, Karlie, Kinley, Dylan, Noah and Stella; two brothers, Doug (Linda) Johnson of Bronson, and Paul (Jim) Johnson of Omaha; and special cousin, Tim Williams of Sioux City.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and cousin, Tom Williams.

