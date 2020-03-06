David Lee Whitesell

David 'Dave' Lee Whitesell

Bellevue, Neb., formerly Sioux City

David "Dave" Lee Whitesell, 68, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, March 3, 2020, after a brief illness.

The family is hosting a celebration in honor of Dave's entrance into glory with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, with sharing time starting at 2 p.m., at 1511 Sunshine Blvd., Bellevue, Neb.

Dave was born on July 2, 1951, in Sioux City. He married Lorri Noble on May 25, 1972. They lived in Sioux City until 1998, when they moved to Tucson, Ariz. Dave and Lorri spent 17 years enjoying the sunshine and beauty of the southwest until 2014, when they moved to Bellevue, to spend the rest of his days with his growing family there.

Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Lorri; son, Tavis and daughter-in-law, Brooke; four grandsons, Mathis, Xaver, Esra, and Kol; and siblings, Kathy Merchant, Rick Whitesell, Tracy Black, Mike Black, Tim Black, Kim (Black) Reising, and Lisa (Black) Lockmiller.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Danny and Donny; mother, Shirley Black; and stepfather, Ralph Black.

