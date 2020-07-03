× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

David M. Widman

Sergeant Bluff

David Mark Widman, 67, of Sergeant Bluff, passed away unexpectedly in Billings, Mont. on June 27, 2020.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Le Mars (Iowa) Convention Center. Burial will be in Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, with a prayer service and time of sharing at 7 p.m., at Le Mars Bible Church. All are welcome to attend. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

David was born on Sept. 30, 1952, in Sioux City, to William Ernest and Alice June (Heaton) Widman. He graduated from Lawton-Bronson High School in 1970 and Morningside College in 1975.