David M. Widman
Sergeant Bluff
David Mark Widman, 67, of Sergeant Bluff, passed away unexpectedly in Billings, Mont. on June 27, 2020.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Le Mars (Iowa) Convention Center. Burial will be in Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, with a prayer service and time of sharing at 7 p.m., at Le Mars Bible Church. All are welcome to attend. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
David was born on Sept. 30, 1952, in Sioux City, to William Ernest and Alice June (Heaton) Widman. He graduated from Lawton-Bronson High School in 1970 and Morningside College in 1975.
On Aug. 12, 1978, he married Elizabeth Arnold and was blessed with 10 children and 21 grandchildren. He farmed and raised livestock all his life. His experiences included post-university Bible certificate, assistant treasurer for Bible Christian Union in Pennsylvania, mission trip to Albania, lay pastor of Kingsley Baptist Church, home schooled his children, co-chaired the Plymouth and Woodbury County Republican parties, county election precinct chair, accountant (Daryl Anderson's, Lessard Contracting, C&H), and 4-H dad. He was a longtime member of Le Mars Bible Church.
His life was changed forever when he put his faith and trust in Jesus Christ as his Savior during his college years. He humbly walked with God and lived out his faith in his daily life. His greatest legacy was his love for his wife, his children and his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Widman; children, Peter (Amber), Ernest, Joshua (Kristel), Caleb (Emily), Christopher (Naomi), Jacob (Amber), Brandon (Kaitlin), Amy, Emily, and Bethany; grandchildren, Gabriella, Peter Jr., Henry, Sylvia, Lilianna, Boaz and Lauralyn, baby (due August 2020), Esther, Rebekah, Hannah, Lydia and Hope, William, Ezra, and Eliyanah, Elsa, Silas, and Mercy, Benjamin and Karis; siblings, Martha Kroeger, Bill (Barb) Widman, Karen (John) Peterson, Bev (Mort) Zenor, Chuck (Charlene) Widman, Janna (Randy) Widman-Walton, and Susan (Gary) Wiens; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Randy; brother-in-law, Floyd Kroeger; and father-in-law, Robert Arnold.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
