Winnebago, Neb.
David Norman Sheridan Sr., 80, of Winnebago, entered into rest on Aug. 1, 2019, surrounded by family and friends at his residence.
Services will be 2 p.m. today at the HoChunk Center in Winnebago.
David was born to the late Henry Sheridan and mother, Ramona Chief on May 20, 1939, in Winnebago. He attended the Winnebago Public school and later, Flandreau Indian School, where he graduated. He received an associate of arts degree from the Nebraska Community College.
He was an active member of Jesus Our Savior Lutheran Church, where he was recently confirmed. He was united in marriage to Gloria Whitewater on April 23, 1970. Their union was blessed by five children, four daughters, Ramona Sheridan, Lisa Sheridan, Michelle Sheridan and Nicole Lonewolf and two sons, David Sheridan Jr. and Darren Whitewater, all of Winnebago. David was employed for 20 years at Winnavegas Casino in Sloan, Iowa, as a housekeeping supervisor and later, as a buffet host in the Food & Beverage Department.
He truly enjoyed his sports and was a devoted fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Boston Celtics. He also really enjoyed singing and just spending time with family.
He is survived by his five children; and one sister, Alice Wesley of Kansas City, Mo.
He was preceded in death by his late father, Henry Sheridan; his mother, Ramona Chief; brothers, John and Joseph Sheridan; and a sister, Anna Baker.