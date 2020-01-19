David Robert Parker

Dave was born Nov. 15, 1939, in Sioux Falls, S.D., to Gerald and Lucile (Gleich) Parker. Dave grew up in Superior, Neb., graduating from Superior High School in 1957. After high school, Dave attended and graduated from the University of Colorado-Boulder in 1962 with a BA in English. He attended CU on an ROTC scholarship and actively served in the Marines from 1962-1967, earning the rank of Captain.

Upon returning to civilian life, he attended the University of Nebraska College of Law, during which time he served as Editor in Chief of the Nebraska Law Review. After graduating from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 1970, he became a partner in the Nelson and Harding Law Firm in Lincoln and later established and worked in the Denver office.

Following his nine-year tenure with the firm, Dave returned to Lincoln, where he served as Vice President & General Counsel of Crete Carrier Corporation and affiliated companies from 1979 to 1985. Dave then returned to private practice as a partner in the Lincoln law firm of Rembolt, Ludtke, Parker, and Berger until 1996. While working in private practice, he became actively involved in the ownership and management of a trucking company, and served as Chairman of JTI, Inc. and affiliated companies from 1985 through 1997 and served as Vice President of Active Transportation Co. and affiliated companies, 1995-1996. With the change in ownership of JTI, Inc. Dave became the Executive Vice President-Administration of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. in 1997 and continued in that role through the end of 2004. From 2005 through 2019, he served as Senior Legal Counsel for Great West Casualty Company and Great West Risk Management, both trucking insurance companies.