Onawa, Iowa
David S. Cummins, 82, of Onawa, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Burgess Health Center in Onawa.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday in Graceland Cemetery in Blencoe, Iowa, with the Rev. Michael Lewis and Jack Gibler officiating. Military rites will be provided by the U.S. Army. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Rush Family Care Service in Onawa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.
David was born on June 15, 1936, in Onawa, the son of Irene Cummins. He attended Onawa Community School. Following high school, he started working for Monona County for a short time before serving in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1961. He was stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas, until his honorable discharge.
Following his military service, David returned to working for Monona County as an operator II. For several years, he worked part-time in addition to farming full-time. He then returned to working for the county full-time, and was promoted to county foreman on May 24, 1992. After working for a total of 50 years, David retired on July 11, 2008.
David and Kathryn "Kathy" Elaine Gahm were united in marriage on June 3, 1962, in Blencoe, Iowa.
He enjoyed cars, cars, and more cars, and spending his time on the family farm. He also loved spending time with his family and going to coffee with the guys.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Kathy Cummins of Onawa; three children, Margie Cummins Wagner of Onawa, Charles "Chuck" (Carrie) Cummins of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Daniel (Amy) Cummins of Blencoe; five grandchildren, Nathan Wagner, Allyson (Colby) Rueschenberg, Kristin Wagner, Hanna Cummins, and Claire Cummins; two great-grandchildren, Olivia Rueschenberg and Brendin Wagner; and several other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Irene Cummins; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.