Onawa, Iowa

82, died Saturday, June 8, 2019. Graveside services: June 12 at 11 a.m., Graceland Cemetery, Blencoe, Iowa, with military rites. Visitation: June 11 from 5 to 8 p.m., Rush Family Chapel, Onawa.

the life of: David S. Cummins
