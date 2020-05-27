David W. Linton
Sergeant Bluff
David William Linton, 50, of Sergeant Bluff, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, following an accident in Hazel, S.D.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Interment with military rites will be in Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, guests in the funeral home will be limited to 10 visitors at a time during visitation hours. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
David was born on Aug. 30, 1969, in Sioux City, the son of Larry and Janice (Morris) Linton. He grew up on the Westside of Sioux City, living on West Fourth Street half of his life. He graduated from West High School as did his brothers, Larry Jr. and Bradley, and his sister, Kim.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army as a generator mechanic and was assigned to Fort Stewart, Ga., Fort Carson, Colo., and served in Germany before leaving the service. He worked at IBP before pursuing a career in construction, working on grain bins.
David enjoyed working on cars and was a decent backyard mechanic. If you caught him in a good mood you could practically get your car fixed for just the cost of parts. He had an infectious laugh and a quick wit that all will surely miss. He often said he only worked at one speed and it was always fast—even if he was slower than a tortoise. The only thing that could tear him away from working on a car was if you were about to take him to a casino or bass fishing, where he always needed just one more cast because he felt a nibble.
He leaves behind his parents, Larry and Janice of Enterprise, Kan.; his daughter, Kaileigh Linton of Estelline, S.D.; his son, Jacob Linton of Woodbridge, Va.; three grandchildren, Madelynn Linton, Connor Linton, and Spencer Elliott; brothers, Larry Linton Jr. of College Station, Texas, and Bradley Linton of Enterprise; sister, Kim Clark of Hornick, Iowa; four nieces; and four nephews.
Rest in peace, David. You deserve a break after working so hard to better the lives of those around you.
