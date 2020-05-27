× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

David W. Linton

Sergeant Bluff

David William Linton, 50, of Sergeant Bluff, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, following an accident in Hazel, S.D.

Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Interment with military rites will be in Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, guests in the funeral home will be limited to 10 visitors at a time during visitation hours. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

David was born on Aug. 30, 1969, in Sioux City, the son of Larry and Janice (Morris) Linton. He grew up on the Westside of Sioux City, living on West Fourth Street half of his life. He graduated from West High School as did his brothers, Larry Jr. and Bradley, and his sister, Kim.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army as a generator mechanic and was assigned to Fort Stewart, Ga., Fort Carson, Colo., and served in Germany before leaving the service. He worked at IBP before pursuing a career in construction, working on grain bins.