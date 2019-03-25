Sioux City
Dawn L. Winkel, 62, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Grace United Methodist Church. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.
Dawn was born the daughter of Elmer and June (Kamm) Sisson on Aug. 2, 1956, in Sioux City. She graduated from East High School in 1974. Dawn married Mark Winkel on Sept. 3, 1988, in Sioux City. She worked for Target Stores from 1980 to 1993. In 1993 Dawn returned to school at WITCC, where she obtained her associate degree in computer programming. After graduation in 1995, she went to work for Tyson Foods. Dawn continued to work at Tyson Foods until mid-2018, when she became unable to work due to her illness.
Dawn enjoyed motorcycle rides in the Black Hills, preparing large meals at gatherings of family and friends, boat rides, camping, weekend getaways, tending to her home flower garden, and crocheting afghans, especially for new family members. Dawn’s favorite time of year was Christmas. She enjoyed creating Christmas wreaths for friends, making and displaying her Christmas decorations, and watching all the versions of her favorite Christmas movie, "A Christmas Carol."
Dawn is survived by her husband, Mark Winkel of Sioux City; three children, Jason (Amy) Benson of Navarre, Fla., Tara Benson of Omaha, and Kyle Winkel of Omaha; mother, June Sisson of Sioux City; sisters, Cheryl Sisson of Wisconsin, and Pat (Alan) Fredregill of Sioux City; brother, Scott (Leila) Sisson of Winter Haven, Fla.; and three grandchildren, Tanner, Chase, and Taiden.
She was preceded in death by her father, Elmer "Bud" Wayne Sisson.