Dawn Lovig Keagle

Cedar Falls, Iowa, formerly Sioux City
Dawn L. Lovig Keagle, 44, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Sioux City, died at her home Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Orchard Hill Church, 3900 Orchard Drive, in Cedar Falls. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery-Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church. Visitation will resume 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Locke Funeral Home in Waterloo, Iowa. Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.
Dawn was born on Sept. 1, 1974, in Sioux City, daughter of Robert and Darlene (Prussman) Lovig. She graduated from Sioux City West High School. Then she graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor of arts degree in sociology.
Dawn married Daniel J. Keagle on May 2, 1998, at the Collegiate United Methodist Church in Ames. She provided in-home daycare for 12 years.
She is survived by her husband, Daniel Keagle of Cedar Falls; four sons, Jacob, Caleb, Lucas, and Gabriel Keagle; her parents, Robert and Darlene (Prussman) Lovig; two brothers, Eric Lovig of Sioux City‚ and Kevin Lovig of Des Moines.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert M. Lovig; maternal grandparents, Paul and Betty Prussman; and paternal grandparents, Rueben and Mae Lovig.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Orchard Hill Church, Cup of Cold Water Fund, 3900 Orchard Drive, Cedar Falls, IA 50613.