Dean A. Dufek

Rosalie, Neb.
Dean Alan Dufek, 51, of Rosalie, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Pender Community Hospital in Pender, Neb.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at United Methodist Church in Rosalie. Burial will be in Bancroft Cemetery, Bancroft, Neb. Visitation will be 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Bancroft.
Dean was born on Sept. 14, 1968, in Armour, S.D., the son of Larry and Donna (Varilek) Dufek. He was their first child and first grandchild in the family.
He started working on the dairy with his dad in the third grade. Dean had a love for animals, baseball and football cards, playing all sports and the clarinet. Saving his money, he bought a 1978 baby blue Ford pick-up he was so proud of, his Mom says he washed it every Saturday. He loved his Dallas Cowboys from a very young age.
You have free articles remaining.
Growing up, Dean lived with his family in several different communities across South Dakota. He had very fond memories of playing basketball in Newell, Nisland and Waubay, S.D. He graduated high school from Waubay in 1987. After high school, Dean continued to work with his dad on the dairy. Working as a dairy herdsman brought him and his three sons, Eric, "Red" and D.J. to Rosalie, where he worked for Stanek Farms in Walthill, Neb.
On Sept. 10, 1999, he was united in marriage to Rhona Sue Sailors. Remaining in Rosalie, while raising their three boys, breeding golden retrievers and selling them throughout Nebraska. He loved going to every event for the boys. His family was his top priority. Dean worked at Omaha Line Hydraulics in North Sioux City for eight years. Dean and his brother, Troy, set out on their own forming "Double D Handyman" where they roofed, remodeled and built across Nebraska and South Dakota. He later worked at the Hay Mill near Bancroft. Dean and Rhona bought and remodeled an acreage west of Lyons, Neb. His love for calves had them bottle feeding 75 babies twice a day. Horses, chickens (that ran to him when he pulled into the farm), dogs, barn cats, rabbits, a huge garden, chopping and stacking wood to heat the house, five acres to mow and move snow, along with a full-time job was right up his alley, and he would have thrown in there a building project just for kicks.
Dean then decided to get a 9 to 5 job. So excited when Logan Valley Tanks hired him on, they sold the acreage and moved back to Rosalie with Rhona, where he built a kingdom on the corner. Dean thoroughly enjoyed his work at Logan Valley Tanks and his co-workers. He also enjoyed his special time with Daxten Avery, being a "papa" with a monster truck and race car.
He will forever be loved by his wife, Rhona Sue Sailors-Dufek; sons, Eric Lance Dufek of Rosalie, and his son, Daxten, Deric Darren "Red" Dufek and girlfriend, Sophie of Bancroft, and Dean Alan "D.J." Dufek Jr., and girlfriend, Keia of Tucson, Ariz., along with an unborn grandson; parents, Larry and Donna Dufek of Pender; brothers, Troy (Tammy) Dufek of Colome, S.D., and Jay (LeAnne) Dufek of Castlewood, S.D.; several nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles and cousins; father-in-law, Hillman Sailors; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Dean was preceded in death by twin sisters; his grandpa and grandma Varilek; grandpa and grandma Dufek; a sister-in-law, Michelle Dufek; and mother-in-law, Lila Sailors.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.