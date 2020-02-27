Dean A. Dufek

On Sept. 10, 1999, he was united in marriage to Rhona Sue Sailors. Remaining in Rosalie, while raising their three boys, breeding golden retrievers and selling them throughout Nebraska. He loved going to every event for the boys. His family was his top priority. Dean worked at Omaha Line Hydraulics in North Sioux City for eight years. Dean and his brother, Troy, set out on their own forming "Double D Handyman" where they roofed, remodeled and built across Nebraska and South Dakota. He later worked at the Hay Mill near Bancroft. Dean and Rhona bought and remodeled an acreage west of Lyons, Neb. His love for calves had them bottle feeding 75 babies twice a day. Horses, chickens (that ran to him when he pulled into the farm), dogs, barn cats, rabbits, a huge garden, chopping and stacking wood to heat the house, five acres to mow and move snow, along with a full-time job was right up his alley, and he would have thrown in there a building project just for kicks.