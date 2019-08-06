Ponca, Neb.
Dean Alfred Rickett, 80, of Ponca, met his blessed Lord and Savior on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at the Gospel Chapel in Newcastle, Neb. Private family burial will be at a later date. Visitation with the family will be 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr Funeral Home in Ponca.
Dean was born to Aubrey and Mildred (Gould) Rickett, on Jan. 18, 1939, in rural Newcastle. He attended West Union country school for eight years and graduated from Ponca High in 1956. He went to WSC for two years and spent two years in the U.S. Army. Dean worked for the county as well as raising hogs, then went into farming.
On Sept. 1, 1962, he married Norma Peterson. They were blessed with three children, Douglas, Karla, and Dennis.
Dean served on the Pork Producers Board and ASCS Board, served as deacon at Gospel Chapel for many years, taught Sunday School, and was an Awana leader.
Survivors are his wife, Norma; his children, Douglas (Jody) Rickett, Karla (Dave) Kardell, and Dennis (Tina) Rickett; a sister, Mardell Sluka; three sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; 15 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Martin; father and mother-in-law; and four brothers-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice of Siouxland.