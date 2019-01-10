Sioux City
Dean Henry Lautenbaugh, 83, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Omaha.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church, 702 Main St., in Plattsmouth, Neb. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Kremer Funeral Home in Omaha. Condolences may be sent online to www.kremerfuneralhome.com.
He is survived by daughters, Debra Evans (Rick), and Lisa Todd (Curt); son, Scott Lautenbaugh (Shelly); 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Goeckel; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by wife, Janis; and three sisters.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church in Plattsmouth.