Dean L. Mahon

Sioux City

Dean L. Mahon, 86, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sept. 2, 2023.

Funeral services will be held at Sioux City Baptist Church on Friday, Sept. 8 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Quentin Vaughn officiating. Visitation with the family will be Thursday, Sept. 7 from 5-7 p.m. at Sioux City Baptist Church with a prayer service at 6 p.m. Interment will be at Fairfield Cemetery in Correctionville, Iowa following the funeral service.

Dean was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and a longtime member of Sioux City Baptist Church, in addition to many other roles for which he will be lovingly remembered.

Dean was born July 26, 1937, in Correctionville, to Sam and Vonice Mahon. He married Eva Sharon Kay Nelson on June 12, 1966, and he and Sharon were longtime residents of Leeds in Sioux City. Dean and Sharon were married for 57 years.

He trusted Jesus as his personal Savior and joined Sioux City Baptist Church in 1968 serving as a Trustee, Treasurer, Usher, and Bus Driver.

Dean graduated from Kingsley Pierson High School in 1955 and studied meat cutting at Western Iowa Tech. He worked at Cargill and later worked as a meat cutter at National Foods & Blue­ Ribbon Processing in Le Mars, Iowa.

Dean started his "wrenching" career by doing simple oil changes at Al Bentz's garage on Steuben Street where he started, owned, and operated Dean's Fleet Service in 1972 later moving to the Graham Brake Building expanding to 3 stalls and doing all kinds of truck repairs later moving the business to Dace Avenue in 1981 until his retirement in 2008.

Dean will be remembered by many children in the Sioux City Schools, where he served for 10 years from 2009 until 2019 at Irving Elementary, as the "lunch lady" whom they fondly called "Grandpa."

Dean had a love for children and received some of his greatest joys in being around them while bringing them to Sunday School on the bus. He enjoyed gardening, working with his hands repairing things wherever he could. He always had a heart and a desire to be a help and encouragement to others. He loved going to the Woodbury County Fair and looking at the classic tractors and attending the tractor pulls. In his later years he became an avid Sioux City Explorers fan and attended many games with Bob and Sam. He loved spending time with his grandchildren attending their school activities and concerts.

Dean and Sharon moved to Northern Hills Retirement Community in Dec. 2021, and he passed away at the Embassy Rehab in Sergeant Bluff.

Dean is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sharon, son, Bob Mahon (Joi), and daughter Juanita Evans (Kyle), both of Sioux City, five grandchildren: Brooke VanToor (Greg); Allyson Evans; Morgan Mahon; Chloe Evans; and Samuel Mahon.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents Sam and Vonice Mahon, brother Edward, Sister Juanita, his father and mother in-law Elmer and May Nelson, and a grandchild Taylor Evans.