Battle Creek, Iowa
Dean R. Fick, 75, of Battle Creek, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. today at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ida Grove, Iowa. The Rev. Neil Wehmas and Rev. Richard A. Salcido will officiate. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, Battle Creek, with military rites conducted by the American Legion Maple Valley Post 364 of Battle Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home in Battle Creek and Ida Grove.
Dean was born on Sept. 18, 1943, in Bloomfield, Neb., to Hans and Florence (Fick) Fick. He was born in the doctor's office. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at St. John's Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Dean attended Battle Creek Community School, graduating with the class of 1961. After high school, Dean attended Midland College in Fremont, Neb., for two years. After college, Dean returned home to help his father with the farm work when his mother became ill. He enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard, where he served for six years.
Dean married Janice Sacquety on Dec. 27, 1964. The couple were blessed with two daughters, Amy and Carol. The couple later divorced.
On May 27, 2006, Dean married Peggy Bell.
In 1983, he went to work as an insurance adjuster for Ida Mutual Insurance and later purchased into the Pfaltzgraff-McMahon insurance agency, which later became known as Pfaltzgraff-Fick. He was the manager for Ida Mutual Insurance agency from 1998 to 2016, after which time he retired.
Dean was a faithful member at St. John's Lutheran Church for many years, where he served as president and vice president, Sunday School superintendent and trustee. Dean was currently a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church of Ida Grove, Iowa, where he served as an elder, usher and videographer. Dean was also a member of the Battle Creek Lions Club, where he served as president and vice president. He was an instructor at the carpentry program for 10 years at Western Iowa Tech Community College and also a local contractor for many years.
Dean spent many years enjoying motorcycling, golfing and playing cards. He also enjoyed spending time with his wife, Peggy, along with family and friends. His greatest joy was spending time with his granddaughters, Ashlyn and Makayla.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy Lee Fick of Battle Creek; stepson and his wife, Eric and Melanie Bell of Pella, Iowa; two granddaughters, Ashlyn and Makayla Bell; sisters-in-law, Patty Hamann of Sergeant Bluff, Pam Limoges of Sioux City, and Carla Fick of Battle Creek; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and many special friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hans and Florence Fick; and three brothers, James "Boots" Fick, Henry Fick and Harold Fick.
Memorials may be directed to the family to be donated to the Battle Creek Cemetery and Ronald McDonald House in Iowa City in honor of his memory.
