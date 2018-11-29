Okoboji, Iowa
Dean Strub, 68, of Okoboji, died Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Spirit Life Fellowship in Spirit Lake, Iowa. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake.
Dean was born on Dec. 6, 1949, in Le Mars, Iowa, to Robert and Maryellen Strub. He graduated from Le Mars Community High School in 1968.
The last five years of his life, Dean waged a valiant battle against cancer. He believed passionately that God walked defensively alongside him. Today he is surely missed but he is Home in Heaven with Jesus.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Marilyn; his mother, Maryellen of Merrill, Iowa; siblings, Tom (Katrina) of Jackson, Mich., Phil (Rita) of Denver, Colo., Diane of Peoria, Ill., Julie of Merrill, Jeanie of Merrill, and Mark (Beth) of Le Mars; and several wonderful nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, David; and his father, Robert.