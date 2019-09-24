South Sioux City
Deana Rae Peck, 75, of South Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at a local care center.
Memorial services will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home, 1421 W. 29th St., South Sioux City, with the Rev. Douglas Dill officiating. Visitation will begin 5 p.m. Thursday, with the family present at 5:30 p.m., all at the funeral home. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Deana was born Jan. 3, 1944, in Sioux City, the daughter of Rufino and Hope (Leedom) Cruz. She graduated from Central High School in 1963. Deana married James "Jim" Peck on June 14, 1965, in Alexandria, Va. To this union, three children were born. The couple lived in numerous places before Jim’s retirement in 1975, when they settled in South Sioux City.
Deana enjoyed sewing and puzzles, but her true joy was spending time with her children and granddaughters. She was an active member of First Lutheran Church and taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School for many years. Deana was also a member of the Eagles Club in South Sioux City. Deana and Jim fulfilled their lifelong dream of traveling, RV-ing and being snowbirds, traveling to Texas every winter. Jim preceded Deana in death on Jan. 2, 2015.
Survivors include her children, David Peck (Cindy Giles) of Spokane, Wash., Frank (Shelly) Peck of Lincoln, Neb., and JaNay (Brad) Rose of South Sioux City; three granddaughters, Amanda (Taylor) Maahs, Brooke Peck and Hope Rose; brother, George (Jeannine) Zeitner; and sister, Regina Ashmore.
Deana was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Jim.
