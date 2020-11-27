 Skip to main content
Donald L. Comes
Donald L. Comes

Donald L. Comes

Sioux City

81, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Services will be at a later date. Arrangements with Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel.

