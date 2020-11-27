Donald L. Comes
Sioux City
81, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Services will be at a later date. Arrangements with Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Donald L. Comes
Sioux City
81, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Services will be at a later date. Arrangements with Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel.
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.