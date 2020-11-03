 Skip to main content
Joyce Ann Ohl
Joyce Ann Ohl

Lennox, S.D., formerly Sioux City

72, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Sioux City.

