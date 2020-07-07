Linda Elaine Lehrman
Le Mars, Iowa
70, died Friday, July 3, 2020. Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home, Le Mars.
Service information
Jul 12
Visitation
Sunday, July 12, 2020
2:00PM-5:00PM
Mauer Johnson Funeral Home
780 12th Street SW
LE MARS, IA 51031
Jul 13
Service
Monday, July 13, 2020
10:30AM
Mauer Johnson Funeral Home
780 12th Street SW
LE MARS, IA 51031
