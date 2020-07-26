Linda Kay Kuiken

Linda Kay (Gritzmaker) Kuiken
Sibley, Iowa
64, died Friday, July 24, 2020. Private Celebration of life: July 27, United Methodist Church, Le Mars, Iowa. Graveside Service: (friends are invited) July 27, 11:30 a.m., Memorial Cemetery, Le Mars. Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home, Le Mars.
Service information
Jul 27
Service
Monday, July 27, 2020
11:30AM
Memorial Cemetery
111 3rd Street
LE MARS, IA 51031
