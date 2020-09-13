 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nicole K. Schmidt
View Comments

Nicole K. Schmidt

{{featured_button_text}}

Nicole K. Schmidt

Soldier, Iowa

39, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Services: not planned at this time. Rush Family Care Service, Onawa, Iowa.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News