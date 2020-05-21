RoseMarie Delaney
Marcus, Iowa
88, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Earnest-Johnson Funeral Home, Marcus.
To send flowers to the family of RoseMarie Delaney, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
May 26
Visitation
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
2:00PM-7:00PM
2:00PM-7:00PM
Earnest - Johnson Funeral Home
206 E. Pine
MARCUS, IA 51035
206 E. Pine
MARCUS, IA 51035
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.